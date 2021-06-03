Advertisement

Man blames GPS after driving onto golf course

Police say the driver was using the Waze app, which he says led him through a parking lot, onto...
Police say the driver was using the Waze app, which he says led him through a parking lot, onto a dirt road and finally onto the golf course near the sixth hole.(Source: Newton Police, WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A driver who found himself stuck on a Massachusetts golf course is blaming his GPS for the wild ride.

Police say the driver was using the Waze app early Wednesday morning, which he says instructed him to drive up an access road behind a light rail stop and into a fenced off-maintenance facility at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton, Massachusetts.

He ended up on the golf course near the sixth hole and got stuck down a slope. A worker at the course found the SUV around 5 a.m. and called police for help.

The driver told officers he was dropping off some friends in the area around 2 a.m., got lost on the way home and ended up in the wrong place after taking a wide turn.

A tow truck was called to help lift the SUV off the slope, and the driver was escorted off the course.

“Fortunately, there was no damage to the golf course, no damage to the vehicle, and more importantly, the operator of the vehicle was not injured,” Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker said.

Police say this is a great example for why people should not rely solely on their GPS.

“We tell people: ‘Always use your eyes, your common sense. Don’t rely upon an app on a phone to tell you where to go.’ We’ve all heard stories where an app will take you down a one-way street or lead you down a dirt road that goes nowhere,” Apotheker said.

Police say the driver was not impaired and is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs
Nola Tyrrell
Dunn County woman sentenced to 5 years probation
Holmen man dies in motorcycle crash after speeding away from police officer
74-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Trempealeau County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Deputies say the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy opened fire at them after they fled from...
Body cam footage shows police shootout involving 2 children
Edward Martell was sworn into the State Bar of Michigan in the same courtroom he stood in 16...
Judge swears in lawyer who was drug dealer in his court 16 years ago
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Eau Claire Memorial head football coach Rob Scott
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 2nd