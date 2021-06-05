CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 14th annual Ridin’ for a Reason Rally came back on this year on June 5th after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The rally is to raise awareness and money for breast cancer.

Motorcycles filled the parking lot of Loopy’s Bar and Grill, which is where the ride began. Before the ride started, organizers and board members spoke to the participants about the event. In their remarks, it was mentioned that the founder of this event, Angie Gibbs-Thomas, passed away in January after a long battle with cancer.

Board Member Mike Keil said this year is going to bigger and better than ever because participants missed out last year and to honor Gibbs-Thomas.

“For one, the weather. Two, its longevity, but the founder Angie Gibb-Thomas passed away from cancer this year. A lot of her friends are coming who haven’t been in a while,” Keil said. “It’s going to be a big event this year as sad as that is. It’s got a blessing in a silver lining.”

This years proceeds are going toward Marshfield Clinics mobile mammography unit.

To learn more about Ridin’ for a Rally, click here.

