5 children injured in Monroe Co. crash

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT
WARRENS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on County Highway EW when they lost control while taking a curve.

The jeep went into the ditch near Jellystone Park Drive, struck a culvert and overturned.

Five children were in the jeep at the time of the crash. All of them were injured.

Authorities said two passengers sustained life threatening injuries and were flown to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

