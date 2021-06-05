Fully vaccinated? Get a free shot of espresso this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Caffeine and the COVID-19 vaccine. One Eau Claire coffee bar is offering a sweet deal for those who are vaccinated.

Bring in your vaccination card to SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar and get a free shot of espresso.

Throughout the weekend it’ll be giving away up to 200 shots.

For those involved with the event, it’s a way to mark being one step closer to business as usual.

“It seemed like a nice way to celebrate how far we’ve come-- what vaccines have made possible for us which is safely congregating in a space such as this, so we find it to be a really positive initiative that we’re pretty honored to be a part of,” said Laura Lash, the co-owner of SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar.

For Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, it’s a step in the right direction.

“We’re really interested in working with businesses to say, not only is it a great way to name that we want to get back to business, but we also want to make sure our customers and employees are safe,” Giese said.

The county still hasn’t reached a vaccination rate of 50% yet Giese said. She is, however, confident Eau Claire can get there.

