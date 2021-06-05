Packers president: Fans divided over Aaron Rodgers situation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packer’s president Mark Murphy says fans are divided over the Aaron Rodgers situation.

In his monthly column published Saturday, Murphy wrote he has received messages from fans on the matter.

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” Murphy wrote. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that the Packers’ superstar has become disgruntled with the team and may be looking for a way out, according to his sources. Rodgers reportedly told multiple people within the organization that he does not want to return to play for the Packers.

Rodgers has not been present for recent team activities. According to ESPN, Rodgers skipped the Packers’ offseason program—losing a $500,000 workout bonus. If Rodgers skips next week’s mandatory minicamp, he will be fined over $90k.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst says there are no plans to trade the MVP and he does think Rodgers will play for the Packers again

“As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy wrote in his column. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

