Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources 9th free fun weekend

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources 9th free fun weekend is from June 5th-June 6th.

Wisconsin state parks have free admission and are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The playgrounds, bathrooms, drive-up windows and observation towers are open. Stand alone concession facilities will have a 50% capacity limit and office buildings visitor centers, enclosed shelters and nature centers will continue to be closed until further notice.

Passes for residents and non-residents do not need trail passes. Fishing licenses will also not be needed for the weekend, but all 2020-2021 fishing regulations still apply.

All DNR boat launches are open and boats must be registered.

Cheryl Reiter said it was a good opportunity to bring your family especially if it’s a large one because it can get expensive.

“To be able to just go and bring your young kids out that’s great,” Reiter said.

Dean Reiter, Cheryl’s husband, said having the state parks be free can open up possibilities for people to try out fishing to see if it’s for them.

“It gives an opportunity for other maybe younger people to get into the sport that haven’t tried it before,” Reiter said.

To learn about free fun weekend and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of pavement buckle on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wis. on June 5, 2021. Pavement...
Pavement buckling affecting Wisconsin roadways during record-setting heat
Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.
Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party Saturday
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
Meet female Patsy, one of the six dogs transferred up from Texas to the ECCHA.
Eau Claire County Humane Association welcomes 6 new dogs from a closing Texas shelter
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Ag tourism bouncing back with website of activities