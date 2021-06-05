CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources 9th free fun weekend is from June 5th-June 6th.

Wisconsin state parks have free admission and are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The playgrounds, bathrooms, drive-up windows and observation towers are open. Stand alone concession facilities will have a 50% capacity limit and office buildings visitor centers, enclosed shelters and nature centers will continue to be closed until further notice.

Passes for residents and non-residents do not need trail passes. Fishing licenses will also not be needed for the weekend, but all 2020-2021 fishing regulations still apply.

All DNR boat launches are open and boats must be registered.

Cheryl Reiter said it was a good opportunity to bring your family especially if it’s a large one because it can get expensive.

“To be able to just go and bring your young kids out that’s great,” Reiter said.

Dean Reiter, Cheryl’s husband, said having the state parks be free can open up possibilities for people to try out fishing to see if it’s for them.

“It gives an opportunity for other maybe younger people to get into the sport that haven’t tried it before,” Reiter said.

To learn about free fun weekend and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.