1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting

(WBKO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say formal charges are pending following an accidental shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.

According to Sheboygan Police, officers were called to Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center after an 18-year-old Sheboygan Falls man arrived with a gunshot wound to his pelvic region just before 9 p.m.

After investigating, police say the victim was with a friend, identified as a 21-year-old Sheboygan man at a home on the 900 block of New York Avenue.

That’s where the 21-year-old accidentally shot his friend, according to police. They add he had recently purchased a handgun, and was manipulating it when it went off.

Officials say the 18-year-old’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old man was taken to the Sheboygan County Jail for a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The names of the two men were not immediately released.

