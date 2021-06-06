Body found in La Crosse park Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A body was discovered in a park in La Crosse Sunday afternoon, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side, which is located on King Street between 4th Street and 5th Avenue, or near where Highway 14 crosses the Mississippi River to Barron Island.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Officials with the La Crosse Police Dept. say the incident is under investigation and did not give out any other information Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

