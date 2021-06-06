Advertisement

Body found in La Crosse park Sunday

The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A body was discovered in a park in La Crosse Sunday afternoon, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side, which is located on King Street between 4th Street and 5th Avenue, or near where Highway 14 crosses the Mississippi River to Barron Island.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Officials with the La Crosse Police Dept. say the incident is under investigation and did not give out any other information Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

A body was found in La Crosse's Cameron Park on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021. The image is a...
A body was found in La Crosse's Cameron Park on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021.(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of pavement buckle on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wis. on June 5, 2021. Pavement...
Pavement buckling affecting Wisconsin roadways during record-setting heat
Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.
Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party Saturday
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
Meet female Patsy, one of the six dogs transferred up from Texas to the ECCHA.
Eau Claire County Humane Association welcomes 6 new dogs from a closing Texas shelter
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Ag tourism bouncing back with website of activities