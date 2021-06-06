Advertisement

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Evers launches bid for second term

GOVERNOR TONY EVERS
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making it official, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic block to the Republican-controlled state Legislature. Evers told The Associated Press in an interview that he decided to run again because he has unfinished business and needs to remain a check on Republicans through his veto powers. Evers announced his plans during the Wisconsin Democratic Convention, which was held virtually Saturday for a second year in a row. The first three and a half years of Evers’ term have been marked both by clashes with the GOP-led Legislature. Several Republicans are considering running against him.

