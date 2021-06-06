Advertisement

Durant, Irving carry Nets in opener after Harden hurt

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 29 points, Kyrie Irving had 25 and the two superstars carried the Brooklyn Nets after James Harden’s early injury in a 115-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden didn’t even make it through a minute before leaving with a right hamstring injury, an injury that forced him to miss two losses to the Bucks in May. But the Nets beat Milwaukee when it mattered most without him, getting 19 points from Joe Harris and 18 points and 14 rebounds from Blake Griffin. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bucks were just 6 for 30 from 3-point range. Game 2 is Monday night.

