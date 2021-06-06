Advertisement

The Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire is back open

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Summer is just around the corner and that means temperatures are on the rise. The Fairfax pool in Eau Claire reopened this weekend for the season. Last year, the pool was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and repairs.

Recreation manager Dawn Comte is looking forward to the pool being open, especially with the recent weather.

“We are so happy, plus it’s 90 degrees. That’s great for us and great for the community,” Comte said.

There will be COVID safety measures in place. Social distancing is still expected and there will be increased cleaning.

“We’re cleaning high-touch surfaces and we are taking extra safety breaks,” Comte said.

Masks are not required if you are vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, you are expected to wear a mask.

Eau Claire resident Knelly Dettinger says one of the best parts about living in the area is the Fairfax pool she’s looking forward to spending hot days by the pool with her family.

“A summer without Fairfax pool was really hard for me and my kiddos. We are super excited to see it open,” Dettinger said.

The pool is open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on pricing for daily and season passes, click here.

