Pipeline foes gear up for large northern Minnesota protest

Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its...
Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large protests in northern Minnesota.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOLWAY, Minn. (AP) - Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large protests in northern Minnesota as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to participate in Monday’s “Treaty People Gathering.” They are billing the event as the largest resistance yet to the project. They are planning to march to the headwaters of the Mississippi River, one of the water crossings for the pipeline.

Opponents of the project say they will do whatever it takes to block completion, including risk being arrested.

