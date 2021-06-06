Rock the Riverfront returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock the Riverfront is back. People can participate in the annual charity race hosted by the Royal Credit Union Foundation through June 28.

The event, which started Saturday, is a solo race around Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.

People can run either a two-mile or 10k course. There’s also a half-mile youth course.

Using the RaceJoy app, people can set times on the courses and potentially win prizes.

Adult registration costs $40. Youth registration costs $20.

For more information on how to register, click here.

