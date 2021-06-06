Six crews respond to La Crosse house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department worked to put out a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. six fire crews responded to 620 Car Street within about two minutes of being dispatched.

Residents of the house were able to escape before crews arrived and were trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire when they got on scene.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue two pets from the house.

The fire department says there is moderate fire and smoke damage to the structure and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

