Advertisement

Six crews respond to La Crosse house fire

(AP)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department worked to put out a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. six fire crews responded to 620 Car Street within about two minutes of being dispatched.

Residents of the house were able to escape before crews arrived and were trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire when they got on scene.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue two pets from the house.

The fire department says there is moderate fire and smoke damage to the structure and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of pavement buckle on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wis. on June 5, 2021. Pavement...
Pavement buckling affecting Wisconsin roadways during record-setting heat
Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.
Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party Saturday
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
Meet female Patsy, one of the six dogs transferred up from Texas to the ECCHA.
Eau Claire County Humane Association welcomes 6 new dogs from a closing Texas shelter
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Ag tourism bouncing back with website of activities