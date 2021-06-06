Advertisement

VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.

“While there as no immediate safety issue, out of an abundance of caution they returned to JBA where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of pavement buckle on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wis. on June 5, 2021. Pavement...
Pavement buckling affecting Wisconsin roadways during record-setting heat
Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.
Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party Saturday
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting

Latest News

Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
A rat named Magawa retired after years spent sniffing out land mines in Cambodia.
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia