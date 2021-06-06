Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats focus on beating Johnson, helping Evers

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats focused their virtual state party convention on the importance of beating Republican U.S. Senate Ron Johnson and reelecting Gov. Tony Evers in 2022, two high-profile races that will once again put the battleground state in the national spotlight.

Evers officially announced his plans to seek a second term during his address Saturday.

The five announced Democratic candidates vying to take on Johnson will speak on Sunday. Johnson has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

In brief recorded comments for the convention, President Joe Biden talked about protecting the right to vote.

