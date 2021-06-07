20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Six people are facing federal charges in connection to a methamphetamine conspiracy.

TJ Myers, 32, Amy Pehlke, 33, Matthew White, 36, all of Merrill, along with Corey Freyermuth, 38, Oshkosh, Levi Bagne, 30, Buckeye, Arizona and Krista Sparks, 26, Phoenix, Arizona are all charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. According to the federal indictment, the conspiracy operated from June 2019 through May 2021.

The investigation revealed that beginning in June of 2019, Bagne and Sparks used the United States Postal Service to mail methamphetamine from Phoenix, Arizona, to Freyermuth in Oshkosh. In November of 2019, agents seized a mail parcel sent by Bagne and Sparks to Freyermuth and found two pounds of methamphetamine. In February of 2020, agents seized another mail parcel sent by Bagne and Sparks to Freyermuth and found approximately six pounds of methamphetamine. On September 2, 2020, agents executed a search warrant on a storage facility in Stevens Point used by Bagne and Freyermuth and found ten pounds of methamphetamine. In total, agents have seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 14 firearms during the course of the investigation.

“A combined local, state, and federal investigation led to the indictment charging these six individuals with operating an interstate drug trafficking scheme,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who bring methamphetamine into Wisconsin and distribute it in our communities.”

“By working up the supply chain, the investigators in this case were able to identify individuals allegedly responsible for trafficking large amounts of meth into Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the many agencies that worked together to make Wisconsin safer by taking down this alleged drug trafficking organization.”

Bagne and Sparks were arrested in Arizona on May 26. The same day, Freyermuth was arrested in Oshkosh and Pehlke was arrested in Merrill. Myers and White are in state custody on state charges. Bagne and Sparks have made an initial appearance in Arizona; no date has been set for their appearance in U.S. District Court in Wisconsin. Pehlke and Freyermuth had detention hearings in federal court in Madison on June 1 and June 2, respectively. Pehlke was released this morning on court-imposed conditions, and Freyermuth remains detained.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on each charge.

