Advertisement

77-year-old New Richmond woman dies from injuries after St. Croix County crash

(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 77-year-old woman from New Richmond died Monday after injuries she sustained in a St. Croix County crash.

Officials say Judith Olson died June 7 at Regions Hospital. She was hit on May 20 at Highway 65 and 210th Avenue in the town of Stanton.

Preliminary investigation says Olson was hit by a truck that was driven by 44-year-old Charles Carlson. Officials noted the investigation showed Carlson had the right of way at the time of the crash. He only had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

This is the third traffic fatality recorded by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU of Wisconsin files complaint against Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/8/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/8/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/8/21)
Child injured on ride at Thorp Dairy Days
Child injured on ride at Thorp Dairy Days
The total includes $1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System.
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season