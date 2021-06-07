77-year-old New Richmond woman dies from injuries after St. Croix County crash
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
STANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 77-year-old woman from New Richmond died Monday after injuries she sustained in a St. Croix County crash.
Officials say Judith Olson died June 7 at Regions Hospital. She was hit on May 20 at Highway 65 and 210th Avenue in the town of Stanton.
Preliminary investigation says Olson was hit by a truck that was driven by 44-year-old Charles Carlson. Officials noted the investigation showed Carlson had the right of way at the time of the crash. He only had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
This is the third traffic fatality recorded by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.
