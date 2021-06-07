Advertisement

ACLU of Wisconsin files complaint against Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Civil Liberties Union filed an administrative complaint against the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Monday.

ACLU says the complaint was filed for “chronic failure to properly and meaningfully address pervasive instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds, alleging that administrators have skirted their legal obligation to protect students by neglecting to take sufficient action when harm is reported”.

The complaint details multiple instances in which former and current students experienced racial, sexual and homophobic harassments by other students, staff and parents while on school property, according to the ACLU. will

The complaint was filed on behalf of four recent Chippewa Falls High School graduates who created the Cultivate Coalition. The ACLU says the group has been advocating that the district take stronger measures against discrimination and harassments of students of color and LGBTQ+ students.

WEAU spoke with Chippewa Falls Superintendent, Jeff Holmes, who told us the district is reviewing the complaint but did not want to comment further at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/8/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/8/21)
Child injured on ride at Thorp Dairy Days
Child injured on ride at Thorp Dairy Days
The total includes $1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System.
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season
LNL 5am TUESDAY 6/8/21
LNL 5am TUESDAY 6/8/21