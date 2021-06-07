ACLU of Wisconsin files complaint against Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Civil Liberties Union filed an administrative complaint against the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Monday.

ACLU says the complaint was filed for “chronic failure to properly and meaningfully address pervasive instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds, alleging that administrators have skirted their legal obligation to protect students by neglecting to take sufficient action when harm is reported”.

The complaint details multiple instances in which former and current students experienced racial, sexual and homophobic harassments by other students, staff and parents while on school property, according to the ACLU. will

The complaint was filed on behalf of four recent Chippewa Falls High School graduates who created the Cultivate Coalition. The ACLU says the group has been advocating that the district take stronger measures against discrimination and harassments of students of color and LGBTQ+ students.

WEAU spoke with Chippewa Falls Superintendent, Jeff Holmes, who told us the district is reviewing the complaint but did not want to comment further at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.