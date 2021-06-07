Altoona Police hosts bike rodeo

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona Police taught kids how to ride safely at their annual bike rodeo Sunday.

The event, which was held in the Altoona High School parking lot, was free.

Police officers and volunteers took riders through obstacle courses, simulating things they may see riding their bikes on local streets and trails.

“Biking is huge in the Chippewa Valley and we want to instill safety skills for kids at a young age so they’re able to navigate the road safely, they’re able to go out and ride, have fun and, just most importantly, be safe,” said Roy Atkinson, one of the event’s organizers.

He called the bike rodeo a great way to celebrate Wisconsin Bike Week.

All participants were entered into a raffle. Prizes included a new bike and safety gear.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.