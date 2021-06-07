Advertisement

Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - The Thorp Police Department confirmed that a child suffered non-life threatening injuries after an amusement ride malfunctioned at the Thorp Dairy Days Festival.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital after the ride malfunctioned on Friday at 6:19 p.m.

The ride was shut down after the incident, which is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Police say there is no reason to believe the ride was intentionally compromised. There have been no arrests made.

The Thorp Dairy Days ran from Friday through Sunday.

