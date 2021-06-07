Eau Claire County Humane Association welcomes 6 new dogs from a closing Texas shelter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Humane Association transferred over 130 dogs and cats to Wisconsin from Texas.

This partnership was made possible by the Bissell Pet Foundation and the Humane Society of Tulsa; who teamed up to help a shelter in Texas that was closing down.

These animals had nowhere else to go and needed new homes, the Eau Claire County Humane Association, along with many other shelters in our area, made the trip to Milwaukee and met the animals at the airport.

From there, two staff members transported 6 dogs back to Eau Claire.

Typically ECCHA receive animals from local or in-state organizations, but, when the space and circumstances allow, they say they are happy to facilitate transfers such as this circumstance.

All of the dogs are expected to be available for adoption later this week.

To learn more about the adoption process, click here.

