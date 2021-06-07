Advertisement

Eau Claire County Humane Association welcomes 6 new dogs from a closing Texas shelter

The Wisconsin Humane Association brought in over 130 cats and dogs last week from a Texas shelter.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Humane Association transferred over 130 dogs and cats to Wisconsin from Texas.

This partnership was made possible by the Bissell Pet Foundation and the Humane Society of Tulsa; who teamed up to help a shelter in Texas that was closing down.

These animals had nowhere else to go and needed new homes, the Eau Claire County Humane Association, along with many other shelters in our area, made the trip to Milwaukee and met the animals at the airport.

From there, two staff members transported 6 dogs back to Eau Claire.

Typically ECCHA receive animals from local or in-state organizations, but, when the space and circumstances allow, they say they are happy to facilitate transfers such as this circumstance.

All of the dogs are expected to be available for adoption later this week.

To learn more about the adoption process, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU of Wisconsin files complaint against Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/8/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/8/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/8/21)
Child injured on ride at Thorp Dairy Days
Child injured on ride at Thorp Dairy Days
The total includes $1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System.
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season