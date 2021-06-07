Advertisement

Eau Claire County parks hosts free entrance weekend

By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - People could go to Eau Claire County parks for free Saturday and Sunday.

The county waived parking fees at its seven parks and boat landings. Parking was also free at Tower Ridge Recreational Area.

“It’s wonderful. I feel like it gives better opportunity to bring the community without having that kind of damper on it, you know, having to pay for parking because like if some places like if I know I have to pay for parking, I’m less likely to go there so it’s exciting to be a little bit more carefree this weekend,” said Judah Klein of Elk Mound.

Klein said she didn’t even realize parking was free when she went to Lake Altoona County Park Sunday.

Parking at Eau Claire County parks usually costs $5. Season passes are available.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of pavement buckle on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wis. on June 5, 2021. Pavement...
Pavement buckling affecting Wisconsin roadways during record-setting heat
Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.
Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party Saturday
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
Meet female Patsy, one of the six dogs transferred up from Texas to the ECCHA.
Eau Claire County Humane Association welcomes 6 new dogs from a closing Texas shelter
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 3
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Eau Claire County Humane Association Takes in Texas Rescues (6/7/21) Part 1
Ag tourism bouncing back with website of activities