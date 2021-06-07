Eau Claire County parks hosts free entrance weekend

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - People could go to Eau Claire County parks for free Saturday and Sunday.

The county waived parking fees at its seven parks and boat landings. Parking was also free at Tower Ridge Recreational Area.

“It’s wonderful. I feel like it gives better opportunity to bring the community without having that kind of damper on it, you know, having to pay for parking because like if some places like if I know I have to pay for parking, I’m less likely to go there so it’s exciting to be a little bit more carefree this weekend,” said Judah Klein of Elk Mound.

Klein said she didn’t even realize parking was free when she went to Lake Altoona County Park Sunday.

Parking at Eau Claire County parks usually costs $5. Season passes are available.

