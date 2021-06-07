Advertisement

Eau Claire Police officer drags person to shore, “likely saving her”

ecpd
ecpd
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Officer Zac Becker is being commended for helping saving a life on Sunday.

Police say Officer Becker was in the Phoenix Park area working on another case when he was approached by someone saying his girlfriend was missing.

The boyfriend told law enforcement she was last seen walking under the Haymarket Landing Footbridge. Officer Becker heard a splash under the bridge and quickly found the girlfriend unconscious in the water floating.

He ran into the river and swam back to shore with her while she was still unconscious.

Other officers and EMS arrived on scene to help carry her up the bank. She was then semi-conscious and was given medical attention.

Police say Becker’s quick actions likely saved her life.

