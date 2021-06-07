Eau Claire Police officer drags person to shore, “likely saving her”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Officer Zac Becker is being commended for helping saving a life on Sunday.

Police say Officer Becker was in the Phoenix Park area working on another case when he was approached by someone saying his girlfriend was missing.

The boyfriend told law enforcement she was last seen walking under the Haymarket Landing Footbridge. Officer Becker heard a splash under the bridge and quickly found the girlfriend unconscious in the water floating.

He ran into the river and swam back to shore with her while she was still unconscious.

Other officers and EMS arrived on scene to help carry her up the bank. She was then semi-conscious and was given medical attention.

Police say Becker’s quick actions likely saved her life.

At approximately 12:50am on 6/6/21, Officer Becker was in the Phoenix Park area working on a case when a person... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.