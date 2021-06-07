FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug, the first in nearly 20 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug. This will be the first Alzheimer’s drug approved by the FDA since 2003.

The drug is called aducanumab. According to Nathaniel Chin from the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center says the drug attaches itself to a protein in the brain called amyloid.

“This is a significant protein because its the first of 2 proteins that make up Alzheimer’s disease and this drug removes that protein from the brain,” Chin said.

The drug would be administered through an IV in the arm. According to Chin, studies have shown of an 18-month period this drug did remove the protein.

“The studies have shown a 22% slowing of cognitive decline to thinking changes,” Chin said.

Charles Fuschillo, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, believes this new drug can open the door to a brighter future.

“What we always said is that research gives us hope that one day they’ll be better treatment and a cure,” Fuschillo said.

Chin emphasized that aducanumab is not a cure, but only slows down the progression of the disease. There are drugs currently available to help those dealing with the disease, but they are about management instead of targeting the underlying cause. The drug would also not be for everyone as it is mostly for those with mild cognitive issues that stem from the disease.

“The earlier you are in the stage of the condition, the more likely we are going yo have a meaningful impact,” Chin said.

Fuschillo said his main concern the cost of other drugs and he hopes this new one will be more affordable.

“We want to make sure that individual patients who want this drug have the accessibility for it and no body is denies based on economic and that’s pretty important to the AFA,” Fuschillo said.

To read more about the FDA’s approval of the the Alzheimer’s drug, click here.

