EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Heather Matherne for the Sunshine Award. Heather is the most amazing teacher! While I am over a year late in nominating her, I want her to know we are still thankful for everything she did for Kaden while his dad was very sick. She was not only an amazing teacher, but an awesome friend and Kaden’s school mom. Thank you, Mrs Matherne!

Karen Winchell and Kaden Gulich

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.