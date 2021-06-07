Advertisement

HEATHER MATHERNE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Heather Matherne for the Sunshine Award. Heather is the most amazing teacher! While I am over a year late in nominating her, I want her to know we are still thankful for everything she did for Kaden while his dad was very sick. She was not only an amazing teacher, but an awesome friend and Kaden’s school mom.  Thank you, Mrs Matherne!

Karen Winchell and Kaden Gulich

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU of Wisconsin files complaint against Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

LINDA KEEPERS
SHARIE ERMATINGER
OUR LADY OF VICTORY HOSPITAL NURSES
JOHN KLUCK