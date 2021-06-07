Advertisement

LINDA KEEPERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Linda Keepers has been hosting blood drives at Lake Street Methodist Church for the last five years. Her dedication to saving lives in our community is outstanding. In the last five years she has helped collect over 700 lifesaving blood products. She takes pride in her drives and strives to make the world a better place! So, thank you, Linda! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Brandi Nicolai

