Marquette to require students get vaccinated, but not faculty and staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marquette University will require students to be fully vaccinated if they plan to return to campus this fall; however, that mandate will not extend to faculty and staff.

University officials made the announcement about students Monday, saying the decision comes after discussions with health experts and notes that the requirement was supported by its COVID-19 Response Team, Academic Senate Executive Committee, Staff Senate, and Graduate Student Organization. Students will have until August 1 to get fully vaccinated.

The statement explained officials relied on evidence that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the transmission of coronavirus. The university argues a fully-vaccinated student body will allow for “a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let our students interact more freely across campus.”

The requirement will follow the school’s other guidelines for student vaccinations against other diseases, including allowing for students to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons or based on the personal conviction. Those students who are exempted will have to undergo regular testing for the virus.

More information on the requirements are available on Marquette’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

While Marquette’s faculty and staff will not be ordered to be vaccinated, university officials are “strongly encouraging” they do. The university will also require those employees who have been working remotely to return to campus by August 16, or by the beginning of their fall contract. Affected workers are asked to contact their supervisors for more guidance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.