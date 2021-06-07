Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns Monday for the first games of the 2021 season.

135 players registered in total, with players from Alma, Hixton, Neillsville, Ladysmith and Rice Lake.

Organizers say after an entire year without Miracle League, players showed up in great numbers for 2021.

Two games will be played Monday. One at 5:45 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. at Miracle League field at Jeffers Park.

We Are So Excited to Welcome the 2021 Miracle League Season! Posted by The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley on Saturday, May 8, 2021

