Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 41-year-old Mosinee man has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon who went missing in October 2020.

Court records show Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged with first degree intentional homicide- domestic abuse, party to a crime, hiding a corpse- party to a crime and stalking- resulting in bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayon’s death culminated what was described as months of stalking and abuse by Contreras Perez.

The document shows on Oct. 2, 2020, surveillance video shows Contreras Perez hanging around the parking lot at about 5:45 p.m. where Ayon worked, Marathon Cheese in Marathon City. Ayon left work and hours later went to a party in Marshfield. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Ayon dropped a friend off in Unity about 15 miles north of Marshfield. That was the last time anyone confirmed seeing her.

The criminal complaint also details incidents when Contreras Perez threatened to hurt Ayon.

One witness told investigators Ayon sent him photos of bruising around her eye. She said Contreras Perez caused it.

Authorities allege within two weeks of Ayon’s disappearance, she said Contreras Perez told her if she ever cheated on him, he would hide her body so no one would ever find it.

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation.

Officials ask if you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157. You can also call the tip line at 888-847-2576.

Cassandra Ayon (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.