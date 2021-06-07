Advertisement

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63.

The chimpanzee, named Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s. Although the zoo said in a news release that the chimpanzee’s cause of death had not been determined, the animal had recently been ill and zoo officials believe old age was a factor.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists chimpanzees as endangered, and they are considered among the most at-risk primates in Africa due to hunting, habitat loss and disease.

The average life expectancy of the 100,000 to 200,000 chimpanzees living in the wild is 33 years, while it is between 50 and 60 years under human care, the zoo said.

Cobby was integral in bringing together the San Francisco Zoo’s chimpanzee population, officials said, and acted like the elder of the troop.

“Cobby was part of San Francisco,” said Tanya M. Peterson, executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, in a statement. “He touched so many lives, and people have so many memories of him. He is irreplaceable, and our hearts are broken. We will all miss seeing his handsome grey beard watching over us from the top platform of the yard.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of pavement buckle on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, Wis. on June 5, 2021. Pavement...
Pavement buckling affecting Wisconsin roadways during record-setting heat
ACLU of Wisconsin files complaint against Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire.
Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party Saturday
The body was found in Cameron Park, on La Crosse’s west side Sunday afternoon.
Body found in La Crosse park Sunday
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday

Latest News

Within days of the incident, police arrested the Texas mother on charges of criminal trespass...
Mom spends full day disguised as teen daughter to prove schools need better security
Police say 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by her...
9-month-old girl from NY found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season
Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley returns for 2021 season
Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
LNL 5am TUESDAY 6/8/21
LNL 5am TUESDAY 6/8/21