OUR LADY OF VICTORY HOSPITAL NURSES

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This award goes out to the excellent and dedicated wound care change nurses at the Our Lady of Victory Stanley Hospital. The nurses have taken care of me every evening, dealing with my complicated wound care. My orders required these caring professionals to assist with not just maintenance, but with actual healing progress for my chronic venous ulcers, close to home, right here in Stanley. I highly recommend the Our Lady of Victory Outpatient Care Nursing Assistance to carry out wound care orders close to home!

Betty Weir

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.