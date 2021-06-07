Study complete for new UW-Eau Claire science building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A predesign and programming study for the future science and health science building at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has been completed.

The study, which UW-Eau Claire says is the first milestone, showed the future building would be able to accommodate all necessary departments and can be constructed within the estimated budget of $256 million.

Katharine Thomas and Putnam residence halls will be demolished to make room for the new building, which will be constructed next to Vicki Lord Larson Hall and McIntyre Library.

UW- Eau Claire staff say the old Phillips Hall was built in 1963 and is deteriorating and will not meet academic demand.

The new building will also be able to support the growth of programs such as materials science and biomedical engineering.

Rendering of the proposed Science and Health Science Building (Wrasse, Jacob William | University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire)

