Princefest highlights the impact the star had on Henderson

Henderson hosts Princefest to show the importance of the star and the impact he had on the town
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Henderson is a town of less than a thousand residents, but their love for Prince is unlike any other. Famous scenes from movies and music videos of Prince were shot nearby the town.

It left a mark that can be seen today through the city’s mural, statue, bench and Princefest, a once a year celebration of the life and art of the Minnesota native artist.

“It is so nice to come to a place like Henderson and just lose yourself in the friendship, the camaraderie of fellow Prince fans,” Jason Webber said.

Prince fans traveled from all over to see what Princefest had to offer. Throughout the weekend fans enjoyed bus tours around the city to the famous Prince sites, Prince’s music, cake and art inspired by Prince.

Some attendees were very close to the star, Prince’s cousin Sammy G traveled from the cities for the celebration

“We used to drive to Mankato and come through here in the 70s, long before Purple Rain,” G said. “We stopped at the watering hole for a malt or a hamburger and not knowing that years later my cousin would play an important role.”

The Henderson Event Center was filled with Prince fans wearing their Prince gear or sporting the famous Prince Purple. One woman brought her car and motorcycle for people to sign and admire

“Prince was actually one of the first concerts I ever attended in high school. I did not even know who Prince was at the time,” Kim Bartell said.

Now years later Bartell is one of many Prince fans to make the trip to Henderson for Princefest. Prince fans spent time together remembering the legend.

“To see everybody here is beautiful. It is what Minnesota is, it is what Prince is,” organizer of Princefest Jerome Newsom said.

