EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Sharie Ermatinger to receive the Sunshine Award. Sharie is the most awesome supervisor I have ever had. She puts her trust and confidence in me and she is open to ideas for improvement. Sharie treats all of us in our department well and lets us know that we are valued. She always goes out of her way during the holidays to buy her staff presents. We are very blessed to have a caring and appreciative supervisor.

Terri Richie

