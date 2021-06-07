Advertisement

Trial set for former UW-Madison football player accused of Janesville double homicide

Marcus Randle-El (Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
(Courtesy: Illinois Department of Corrections)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A former University of Wisconsin-Madison football player accused of killing two women had his trial date set on Monday in a Rock County circuit court.

According to court documents, Marcus Randle El will appear on trial at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 7, 2022.

The final pre-trial hearing for Randle El will be at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2022.

Marcus Randle El is accused of shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory over one year ago in Janesville.

Authorities charged the former Badger with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. He is also accused of operating without consent-possessing a weapon and possessing a firearm while convicted out of state on a felony. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in February.

A criminal complaint shows that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money. Police say Winchester and McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Marcus Randle El turned himself into police in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with members of the Janesville Police Department present.

