UW-Notre Dame set new date for Lambeau showdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s back on! The much-anticipated showdown at the Frozen Tundra when the Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish has a new kickoff date... you’re just going to have to wait a few years.

In a long Twitter exchange - including a little bit of shade from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly over the slew of fake accounts for his Badgers’ counterpart Paul Chryst - the teams revealed they are set to play in Green Bay on Sept. 5, 2026. The matchup at Lambeau Field, holds a special connection as the stadium’s namesake and team co-founder Curly Lambeau played for the Irish.

The two teams were supposed to head up north last season for the first of two games at two legendary stadiums: Lambeau and Soldier Field. But that was before coronavirus swept through and upended the college football season, along with everything else.

“We look forward to welcoming fans of both schools to Green Bay and are excited to enjoy the college atmosphere again at Lambeau Field. It will be really special for the Green Bay community to host a game between two of college football’s finest programs,” Packers’ President/CEO Mark Murphy said.

What was supposed be the second of those games, but is now round one, is still a go. That game, on the Bears’ home turf will be on Sept. 25, at noon.

It’ll be fun to play you guys at Soldier Field this year @NDFootball, but low-key … this is so nice, why don’t we play y’all twice? Just sayin’ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 7, 2021

How about you two just settle this debate at our house? — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 7, 2021

*checks calendar*



*checks with Paul* *checks with Barry*



We’re free — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 7, 2021

I’d tweet at Paul to double-check, but… I’m down. pic.twitter.com/NiSonFZ3nK — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) June 7, 2021

Alright then, it’s settled. You guys can BORROW @LambeauField on September 5, 2026. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 7, 2021

When the two teams face off this coming season, it will be the first time in nearly 60 years, since a three game series that lasted between 1962-64.

