Wisconsin prisons to resume in-person visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department Corrections (DOC) and Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) have determined that it is safe for in-person visits at state’s correctional facilities to resume.

People can begin to schedule in-person visits at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16. Visitors are asked to schedule their in-person visits at least two business days in advance, according to a DOC release.

Those on approved visitors’ lists are eligible for visits. Up to three approved visitors will be allowed. While relationship does not matter, at least one visitor must be an adult. Vaccination is not required and and all visitors must abide by mask requirements.

The decision to allow in-person visitation was based on the sustained downward trend in COVID-19 cases, and increasing vaccination rates in Wisconsin, DOC said.

The agency has compiled a list of precautions that are in place, as they expect initial demand for in-person visits to be high. Those precautions include:

Modified or different visiting rooms that allow for appropriate physical distancing

Cleaning protocols for visitation areas

New entrance procedures for visitors, which will include a COVID-19 screening for temperature and symptoms conducted by security staff

Masks will be worn by staff, persons in our care and visitors age two and up, per CDC guidelines

No sharing of food or drinks between visitors and persons in DOC care

For a full list of COVID-19 precautions and other visitation guidance please visit the Resuming in-person Visitation page on DOC’s website.

