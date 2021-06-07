Advertisement

Woman accused of poisoning friend with eyedrops

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors have accused a suburban Milwaukee woman of killing her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 37-year-old Jessy Kurczewski of Franklin was charged Friday with homicide and two counts of felony theft.

According to a criminal complaint, the case began in 2018 when Kurczewski called police and said her friend wasn’t breathing.

The complaint doesn’t name the friend. Months later Kurczewski said she brought her friend a water bottle holding six bottles’ worth of Visine and her friend drank it.

Detectives also learned that Kurczewski fraudulently transferred about $130,000 by check from the victim’s accounts to her own. Kurczewski said her friend wanted to kill herself. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Kurczewski.

