2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged in Eau Claire County in connection to a shooting that happened April 8 in the 2400 block of Sessions Street.

Eau Claire Police say Lefon Cantrell and Xavier Luce have been charged after they responded to a report that shots were fired from a vehicle toward another vehicle.

Cantrell has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering- use of a dangerous weapon, endanger safety/reckless use of a firearm, discharge firearm/vehicle-building/vehicle, escape criminal arrest, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Luce has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, party to a crime, endanger safety-reckless use of a firearm, party to a crime, discharge firearm/vehicle-building/vehicle, party to a crime.

Officials say on June 4, Cantrell came to the police department voluntarily to speak to investigators about the shooting. As he spoke to officials outside the police department, he suddenly fled on foot and ran into Chippewa River near the Lake Street Bridge. Negotiators worked for roughly three hours, when Cantrell eventually walked to the shore. He was then taken into custody.

Also on June 4, investigators arrested Luce for his role in the shooting.

The Eau Claire criminal complaint says there were eight phone calls and one missed call between Luce and a phone number associated with Cantrell. Luce’s cell phone showed a text message to a different saying “they got a hit on me”.

Investigation shows this was a targeted incident and not random. Officials are not seeking any other suspects.

Lefon D. C. Cantrell (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.