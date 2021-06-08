3 people attacked with an axe in Monroe Co., 1 dead

TOWN OF SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people were attacked with an axe on Sunday, June 6. One person died at the scene, one remains hospitalized and the other was treated and released.

The person who died has been identified as Bernard Waite, 87. Waite was a relative of the suspect, according to law enforcement.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect remains hospitalized after sustaining a self-inflected gunshot wound.

The Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call about a disturbance around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect had already suffered a gunshot wound. He was then taken into custody.

