Advertisement

3 people attacked with an axe in Monroe Co., 1 dead

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people were attacked with an axe on Sunday, June 6. One person died at the scene, one remains hospitalized and the other was treated and released.

The person who died has been identified as Bernard Waite, 87. Waite was a relative of the suspect, according to law enforcement.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect remains hospitalized after sustaining a self-inflected gunshot wound.

The Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call about a disturbance around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect had already suffered a gunshot wound. He was then taken into custody.

Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office- Wisconsin on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year.
Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment
The measure up for approval Wednesday is one in a series of police reform bills making their...
Wisconsin Senate to vote on police chokehold restrictions
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN