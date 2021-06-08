Advertisement

Adams, Bakhtiari speak about Rodgers situation on first day of mini-camp

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling run a drill during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling run a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has still yet to appear with the Packers in any practice since the 2020 NFC Championship game. and two of Aaron Rodgers’ best friends took the podium this afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari both stood strong in the control what you can control motto. But the veterans did give a taste of which side they are supporting.

“I’m not gonna give any unsolicited advice,” said Adams. “I think it’s best to just let him do his thing, figure it out and let him know that I’m here for him.”

David Bakhtiari isn’t holding a grudge against Rodgers regardless of what happens in the future.

“Aaron is going to speak when he wants to speak,” said Bakhtiari. “The Packers and the people making the decisions are gonna speak to us when they want to speak to us and tell us what going on. Other than that, that’s behind closed doors, and that’s out of our control.”

Rodgers hasn’t even explained the whole situation to Adams and Bakhtiari.

“I think people expect me to know more, but I don’t pry,” said Adams. “I don’t poke. Situations like this, you gotta let people come to you.”

“I’m not gonna inject myself into the middle,” said Bakhtiari. This is between them and whatever they come to.”

Adams has been open in his support of Rodgers, but he still keeps it business with the organization.

“Any talks that we’ll have about it at any point, I’m sure there will be talks, it won’t be awkward because I come to them on a very respectful note,” said Adams.

Matt LaFleur added that he’s not concerned with Rodgers missing minicamp because he’s a talented enough player to just jump right in.

