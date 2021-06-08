Advertisement

Airlines ready to go on hiring binge

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airlines apparently need some help in the friendly skies.

Southwest, American, United and Delta say they are currently hiring or plan to do so before the end of the year.

This comes after they were forced to cut staff during the pandemic.

The nation’s 11 publicly traded airlines reported they reduced jobs by 18% last year.

While overall air traffic is still on the rise – leisure traffic is already approaching pre-COVID levels – business travel is still a fraction of what it was.

The same goes for international travel.

The airlines haven’t said how many workers they plan to hire back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

Police wouldn't comment on the pending investigation, but they say detectives have an...
Father fatally shot over lawn care dispute with neighbor's landscaper
Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year.
Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment