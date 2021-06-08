Advertisement

Crews work again to reopen George Floyd Square to traffic

Community members gather in George Floyd Square to demand justice for Winston Boogie Smith Jr.,...
Community members gather in George Floyd Square to demand justice for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., on Monday, June 7, 2021. Smith was fatally shot by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)(Christian Monterrosa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Crews returned to a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year and worked to reopen it to traffic by removing debris and makeshift barriers.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that workers using front-end loaders and brooms arrived just before 5 a.m. Tuesday and cleared the intersection where Floyd was killed, which is informally known as George Floyd Square.

Last Thursday, city crews had removed concrete barriers that blocked traffic at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers.

The intersection had been closed to traffic since Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, that galvanized the racial justice movement.

