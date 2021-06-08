Data shows jump in deaths from impaired driving, speeding on Wisconsin roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning of an alarming trend.

The agency says more people died in crashes across the country despite fewer vehicles on the roads last year.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this trend is present at the local, regional and national level. Across Wisconsin, there was an increase in the number of deaths on the road from drunk driving, speeding and unsafe driving last year. Police say the trend isn’t going away.

“We’ve seen about an 8% increase in fatalities in just the north central region alone,” said Sgt. Rhae Stertz with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Stertz is on Wisconsin roads every day. She says she’s seen much more unsafe driving since the pandemic.

“There’s less people traveling, but the people that are out there seem to be doing more dangerous things,” she said.

Deaths from driving under the influence, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt all increased.

DOT data show 26% more crash deaths in Wisconsin are linked to impaired driving in 2020 compared to the year before. Data also show a 32% increase in deaths of unbelted occupants.

“Several times a day, I’ve heard officers, not just our agency, but other agencies, going and taking people into custody for unsafe driving,” Stertz said.

Not wearing your seat belt won’t land you in custody, but it could make a crash a lot worse.

“People aren’t wearing their seatbelts, so we’re seeing a lot more people ejected,” she explained.

The DOT says 28% more of those deadly crashes are happening on local streets and roads, which more people frequented because of the pandemic.

“Still the safest place to travel, or the highway to travel on, is the interstate, that’s where we’re seeing the least amount of fatalities and crashes,” she said.

Sergeant Stertz says the needless crashes need to stop.

“What we really need to see is people buckling up every time they get in the car, every single passenger, every time, people having a designated driver or driving sober if you are going to drive.

She says this dangerous trend, especially of impaired driving, is continuing even as life begins to go back to normal.

