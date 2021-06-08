Advertisement

DHS launches multimedia campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

Using the same theme as last year’s efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, “You Stop The Spread” is an effort geared towards getting more Wisconsin residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The campaign will use traditional media, such as television, radio, print, and outdoor advertising, as well as digital and social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and more, to spread its message. You can learn more about the campaign and how to participate in it on the Wisconsin DHS website here.

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services COVID 19 Vaccine Q & A (6/8/2021)

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services COVID 19 Vaccine Q & A (6/8/2021)

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered peaked in early April. Last week saw the fewest doses administered (86,958) since the week of January 3, when supplies of the vaccine were severely limited.

Day-to-day figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the percentage of the population being fully vaccinated exceeds or matches the percent receiving a dose. In other words, there are more people getting their last “shot in the arm” than people starting the vaccination process.

The DHS reports 43.2% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than Monday and equal to more than 2.5 million Wisconsinites. That’s out of 48.6% of the population that’s received at least one dose of a vaccine, or better than 2.8 million people, but a one-day increase of 0.1 point.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS reports the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases increased to 151 cases Tuesday, up from 132 the day before.

Health officials confirmed 181 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total in Wisconsin up to 611,168.

Eight people have also died Tuesday from the virus, DHS confirmed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 170 COVID-19 patients statewide are being treated, including 62 in ICU. That’s two more in intensive care but the same number of patients overall compared to Monday. It’s now been over a week since the state had more than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at any one time.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

Only 36.1 percent of Alabama's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That...
Bridging the Gap: Vaccinating Wisconsin’s rural communities
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
Pfizer to trial smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 11 years old and younger.
Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines