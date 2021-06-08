DHS launches multimedia campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

Using the same theme as last year’s efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, “You Stop The Spread” is an effort geared towards getting more Wisconsin residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The campaign will use traditional media, such as television, radio, print, and outdoor advertising, as well as digital and social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and more, to spread its message. You can learn more about the campaign and how to participate in it on the Wisconsin DHS website here.

Today's #COVID19_WI update and an announcement. @GovEvers and #DHSWI are relaunching the #YouStopTheSpread campaign to inform and encourage Wisconsinites to get the #COVID19 #vaccine as soon as they can, and also share why they did on social media. More: https://t.co/WJ8hoK0Dl3 pic.twitter.com/KoiszFZc4c — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 8, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered peaked in early April. Last week saw the fewest doses administered (86,958) since the week of January 3, when supplies of the vaccine were severely limited.

Day-to-day figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the percentage of the population being fully vaccinated exceeds or matches the percent receiving a dose. In other words, there are more people getting their last “shot in the arm” than people starting the vaccination process.

The DHS reports 43.2% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than Monday and equal to more than 2.5 million Wisconsinites. That’s out of 48.6% of the population that’s received at least one dose of a vaccine, or better than 2.8 million people, but a one-day increase of 0.1 point.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS reports the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases increased to 151 cases Tuesday, up from 132 the day before.

Health officials confirmed 181 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total in Wisconsin up to 611,168.

Eight people have also died Tuesday from the virus, DHS confirmed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 170 COVID-19 patients statewide are being treated, including 62 in ICU. That’s two more in intensive care but the same number of patients overall compared to Monday. It’s now been over a week since the state had more than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at any one time.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

