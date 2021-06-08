Advertisement

Durant has 32, Nets up 2-0 after 125-86 blowout of Bucks

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes up to shoot with Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J....
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes up to shoot with Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) and guard Bryn Forbes (7) looking on during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Playing without the injured James Harden but showing no hint that they needed him, the Nets led by as much as 49 points and held the NBA’s highest-scoring team 34 points below its season average.

Kyrie Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown filled in nicely for Harden with 13 points and six rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but was thoroughly outplayed by Durant in a matchup of NBA MVP winners.

