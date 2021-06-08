Advertisement

Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist gets prison time for ruining vaccine

(Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)
(Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - A former pharmacist in Wisconsin who purposefully ruined more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to two felony counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product. In addition to prison time, Brandenburg will also need to pay about $83,800 in restitution to the hospital.

He had admitted to intentionally removing the doses manufactured by Moderna from a refrigerator for hours at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, located just north of Milwaukee.

Brandenburg said in a statement before receiving his sentence that he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton stated that the Justice Department will continue to work with law enforcement on protecting COVID-19 vaccines.

“The purposeful attempt to spoil vaccine doses during a national public health emergency is a serious crime,” said Boynton.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Brandenburg apologized to his co-workers, family and the community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year.
Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment
The measure up for approval Wednesday is one in a series of police reform bills making their...
Wisconsin Senate to vote on police chokehold restrictions
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN