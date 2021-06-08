July 4th fireworks to be held again at Plank Hill

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council is approving a resolution to hold the Fourth of July fireworks display on the city’s east side once again in 2021.

On Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution to hold the July 4th fireworks at Plank Hill, near Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire’s East Side Hill Neighboorhood. The event will be held with most of the same guidelines as 2020′s show, such as barricades and staff at the park entrances and street closures in the area to ensure access for emergency service vehicles in the event of an evacuation.

In 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, the city council approved the event to be held and move to Plank Hill to allow more people to see the fireworks from other parts of the city. At the time, city officials said the decision was made to discourage crowds from gathering to view the fireworks in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Community Services’ Special Events Committee worked with various city departments, the event’s sponsor, Festival Foods, and the fireworks technicians, AcePyro, to determine that Plank Hill would be the best location to hold the fireworks display again in 2021. Traditionally, the July 4th fireworks display is held at Carson Park on Eau Claire’s west side, but city officials said that the higher elevation at Plank Hill should allow more people to view the fireworks from wherever they are in the city.

A map of the fireworks staging area for July 4, 2021 on Plank Hill in Eau Claire, Wis. (Eau Claire City Council)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.