Minocqua businesses struggle to handle worker shortage

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Tourist cities are dealing with a significant worker shortage, and Minocqua is no different.

A walk into many stores in downtown Minocqua leads to smiles and a welcome. But a walk outside and many “help wanted” signs are visible.

“In all the years I’ve been doing retail management, which is many, and I’ve never experienced something like this,” Monkey Business Store Manager Lori Abel said.

In stores, across downtown Minocqua, workers are desperately needed. Virtually every store will tell you the same thing.

“Right now we have five team members. I’d like to see us closer to 15-20,” Kilwin’s Ice Cream owner RJ Morgan said.

In the middle of summer tourism season, businesses saw some of their busiest days during Memorial Day Weekend in years. But with more customers and less staff, keeping up is proving difficult

“4th of July is our huge peak season, and I’m worried that people are just going to walk away,” Abel said.

At Monkey Business, they are having difficulty even finding people to show interest. Abel says after calling ten applicants, she’s hearing back from around three.

By the end of June, most downtown stores are open until eight or nine o’clock on the weekends, but Monkey Business says that might not be possible.

“We wouldn’t have to close a whole day, but we would have to keep our hours to the 5 or 6 p.m, and not be able to do the 6 p.m,” Abel said.

She adds that closing during that period would have a significant impact on sales at Kilwins Ice Cream, they have stayed open until 8 or 9 p.m.

“We’re here from six in the morning to two o’clock at night just to make the product to be here for our customers the next day.”

One of the largest issues impacting the worker shortage is J1-Visa students. Typically, the group of international students travel to tourist cities like Minocqua in the summer for work.

In a normal season, Minocqua sees close to 1,000 of those workers. This year, they say it’s almost non-existent. Let’s Minocqua wrote a letter on April 27, partnering with a national group to ask president Biden to direct the Department of State to immediately take action, and loosen the restrictions to acquire a VISA.

“We’re looking to encourage that summer workforce travel tenfold in the near future. We’re looking at trying to find ways to create more housing opportunities. And without that moving forward this year, we’re going to be in a delayed pattern for the next several years,” Krystal Westfahl said.

She said a lack of housing also has an impact on the worker shortage, and they’ve been experiencing a decline in the workforce for many years, but this year has been unlike others in the past.

